Tuesday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) squaring off at Coleman Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-71 victory for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Alabama vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, South Alabama 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-10.7)

Alabama (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Alabama Performance Insights

On offense, Alabama was the seventh-best squad in the nation (81.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 122nd (68.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Crimson Tide were best in college basketball in rebounds (41.2 per game) last year. They were 299th in rebounds conceded (33 per game).

Last season Alabama was ranked 49th in the nation in assists with 15 per game.

The Crimson Tide were the 10th-best squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.9 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%) last year.

Last year, Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.5 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.3%).

Alabama attempted 52.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 64.2% of Alabama's baskets were 2-pointers, and 35.8% were 3-pointers.

