Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Calhoun County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saks High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Plains High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.