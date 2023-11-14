Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Chilton County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Verbena High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.