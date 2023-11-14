Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Dale County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Headland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daleville High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
