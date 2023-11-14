Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Elmore County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Hayneville High School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
