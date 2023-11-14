Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saks High School at Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Albertville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Southside, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

