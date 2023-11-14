Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Fayette County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Berry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Berry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
