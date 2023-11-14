The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Jacksonville State had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.9% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers finished 60th.

The Gamecocks scored an average of 69.9 points per game last year, only one fewer point than the 70.9 the Mountaineers gave up to opponents.

Jacksonville State put together an 11-3 record last season in games it scored more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Jacksonville State put up 72.8 points per game last season, 7.2 more than it averaged on the road (65.6).

The Gamecocks conceded 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.

At home, Jacksonville State drained 9.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Jacksonville State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule