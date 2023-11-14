The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State matchup in this article.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-9.5) 138.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jacksonville State put together a 13-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Gamecocks covered the spread twice last season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia went 17-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 19 Mountaineers games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.