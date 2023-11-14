Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartselle High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at The Altamont School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Minor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Midfield High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Midfield High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Etowah High School