Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Mobile County, Alabama today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Davidson High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhope High School at Murphy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruitdale High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at Vigor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Citronelle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Citronelle, AL

Citronelle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma Bryant High School at B.C. Rain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Theodore High School