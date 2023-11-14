Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montevallo High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Henderson High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
