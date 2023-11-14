Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Morgan County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14

7:15 PM CT on November 14 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Danville High School