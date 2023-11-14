The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) meet the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Soucie: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 74.1 119th 9th 61.0 Points Allowed 74.3 297th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 31.1 229th 4th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 344th 5.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th 95th 14.2 Assists 11.5 304th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

