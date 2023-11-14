The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) are welcoming in the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at Smoothie King Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSW

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points last year, plus 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists.

Last season, Jonas Valanciunas recorded an average of 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Herbert Jones' stats last season included 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Larry Nance Jr. recorded 6.8 points, 5.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He made 61% of his shots from the floor.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic collected 32.4 points last season, plus 8 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. collected 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grant Williams averaged 8.1 points last season, plus 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Dwight Powell recorded 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Josh Green averaged 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Mavericks 114.4 Points Avg. 114.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.4% Three Point % 37.1%

