The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) have four players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

On Sunday when these squads last met, the Mavericks bested the Pelicans 136-124. Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks to the victory with a team-leading 35 points. Brandon Ingram scored 20 points in the Pelicans' loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 18.0 3.5 6.5 Herbert Jones SF Out Leg 11.5 5.0 2.0 Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.