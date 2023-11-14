The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) and the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) are set to meet on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, CJ McCollum and Tim Hardaway Jr. are two players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSW

Pelicans' Last Game

On Sunday, the Mavericks knocked off the Pelicans 136-124, led by Kyrie Irving with 35 points (plus seven assists and six rebounds). Brandon Ingram was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 20 points while adding five assists and five boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 20 5 5 0 0 1 Zion Williamson 18 2 4 1 0 0 Dyson Daniels 17 9 4 0 0 3

McCollum puts up 18.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.5 assists per game, making 44.4% of shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Zion Williamson is putting up 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Herbert Jones is posting 11.5 points, 2.0 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10.0 points, 8.0 boards and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

