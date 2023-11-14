The Nashville Predators (5-9) host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Predators have lost three games in a row.

The Predators' offense has put up 33 goals during their past 10 outings, while giving up 31 goals. A total of 41 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in 10 power-play goals (24.4%). They are 4-6-0 in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Ducks 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+140)

Predators vs Ducks Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 5-9 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime contests.

Nashville is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Predators registered only one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators have scored three or more goals eight times, and are 5-3-0 in those games (to register 10 points).

In the four games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 1-3-0 to record two points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Nashville is 3-5-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-4-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.14 19th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.93 11th 17th 30.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 15th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 23rd 16th 20.69% Power Play % 22.45% 11th 31st 68.09% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Predators vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

