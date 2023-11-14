The Nashville Predators (5-9) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at home on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-185) Ducks (+150) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won one of their three games when favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter once this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

In nine games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Ducks Additional Info

Predators vs. Ducks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 42 (23rd) Goals 44 (19th) 49 (21st) Goals Allowed 41 (11th) 12 (11th) Power Play Goals 11 (14th) 15 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (20th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.

Five of Nashville's last 10 games hit the over.

The Predators and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their season average.

The Predators' three average goals per game add up to 42 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Predators are ranked 21st in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 49 total goals (3.5 per game).

They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -7 goal differential .

