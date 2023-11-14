Predators vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (5-9) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at home on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won one of their three games when favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).
- Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter once this season, and won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
- In nine games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Ducks Additional Info
Predators vs. Ducks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|42 (23rd)
|Goals
|44 (19th)
|49 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (11th)
|12 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (14th)
|15 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (20th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.
- Five of Nashville's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Predators and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their season average.
- The Predators' three average goals per game add up to 42 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Predators are ranked 21st in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 49 total goals (3.5 per game).
- They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -7 goal differential .
