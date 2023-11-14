The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) hit the court against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.8 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

South Alabama put together a 16-12 straight up record in games it shot above 37.1% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Jaguars' 70.9 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, South Alabama went 14-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama put up more points at home (73.1 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.

At home, the Jaguars allowed 59.1 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).

South Alabama knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule