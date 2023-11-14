The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. South Alabama matchup.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Alabama vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-20.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

South Alabama vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Alabama covered 21 times in 32 games with a spread last year.

Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Crimson Tide games last season went over the point total.

