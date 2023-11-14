South Alabama vs. Alabama: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) play in a game with no set line at Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
South Alabama vs. Alabama Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
- South Alabama's games went over the point total 16 out of 32 times last year.
- The Jaguars were 21-11-0 against the spread last season.
- South Alabama put together a 21-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 21-13-0 mark from Alabama.
South Alabama vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|81.8
|152.7
|68.3
|133.5
|149.2
|South Alabama
|70.9
|152.7
|65.2
|133.5
|136.1
Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends
- The Jaguars put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed to opponents.
- South Alabama put together a 12-3 ATS record and a 14-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.
South Alabama vs. Alabama Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|21-13-0
|15-19-0
|South Alabama
|21-11-0
|16-16-0
South Alabama vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Alabama
|South Alabama
|15-0
|Home Record
|10-4
|9-3
|Away Record
|4-10
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.1
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
