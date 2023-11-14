Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tallapoosa County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Verbena High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.