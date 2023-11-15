High school basketball is happening today in Jefferson County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Altamont School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 15

2:00 PM CT on November 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega County Central High School at Tarrant High School