Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pontchartrain Christian Homeschool at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Shores High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.