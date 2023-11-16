Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Butler County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.