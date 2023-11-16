Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donoho School at Munford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16

5:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Munford, AL

Munford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Alabama School for the Deaf

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16

7:15 PM CT on November 16 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

White Plains High School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainview High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Weaver High School