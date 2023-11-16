Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Houston County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Methodist Academy at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.