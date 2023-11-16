In Week 11 action at M&T Bank Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will face the Baltimore Ravens defense and Geno Stone. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Cincinnati receivers against the Ravens' secondary.

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Watch on Fubo

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 111.5 12.4 6 34 12.36

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Geno Stone Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase paces his squad with 821 receiving yards on 69 catches with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Cincinnati has been midde-of-the-pack this season in passing yards, ranking 19th in the NFL with 2,042 (226.9 per game).

The Bengals' scoring offense ranks 21st in the NFL with 20.2 points per game and 27th with 301.7 total yards per contest.

Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 38.8 times contest, which is second in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bengals have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 44 times, which ranks them seventh in the NFL.

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone leads the team with six interceptions, while also collecting 38 tackles and eight passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Baltimore has given up 1,731 (173.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

The Ravens are giving up 15.7 points per game, the third-fewest in the NFL.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

Six players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Geno Stone Rec. Targets 99 26 Def. Targets Receptions 69 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 821 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91.2 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 436 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 6 Interceptions

