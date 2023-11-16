If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Marion County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamilton High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Brilliant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Brilliant, AL

Brilliant, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 16

7:45 PM CT on November 16 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sulligent High School at Winfield High School