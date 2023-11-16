Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Satsuma High School at Washington County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Washington, AL

Washington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Shores High School at Faith Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at B.C. Rain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson High School at Theodore High School