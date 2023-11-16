Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Montgomery County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver-Montgomery High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
