How to Watch South Alabama vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) go up against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Wichita State vs Coastal Carolina (4:30 PM ET | November 16)
- Louisiana Tech vs UL Monroe (7:30 PM ET | November 16)
South Alabama Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.
- South Alabama had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonels ranked 241st.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars put up were just 1.8 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).
- South Alabama had a 12-3 record last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Jaguars were better at home last season, ceding 59.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, South Alabama made 0.4 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to on the road (33.1%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mobile
|L 83-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 70-56
|Alumni Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
