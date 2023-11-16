The Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) go up against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.

South Alabama had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonels ranked 241st.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars put up were just 1.8 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).

South Alabama had a 12-3 record last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Jaguars were better at home last season, ceding 59.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, South Alabama made 0.4 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule