The Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) go up against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.
  • South Alabama had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonels ranked 241st.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars put up were just 1.8 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).
  • South Alabama had a 12-3 record last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Jaguars were better at home last season, ceding 59.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, South Alabama made 0.4 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mobile L 83-74 Mitchell Center
11/11/2023 @ Buffalo W 70-56 Alumni Arena
11/14/2023 @ Alabama L 102-46 Coleman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center
11/19/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mitchell Center

