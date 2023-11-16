Thursday's contest that pits the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) at Mitchell Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-69 in favor of Nicholls State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 80, South Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-11.2)

Nicholls State (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

South Alabama Performance Insights

At 70.9 points scored per game and 65.2 points allowed last season, South Alabama was 191st in the country offensively and 45th defensively.

The Jaguars collected 30.1 rebounds per game and gave up 32.9 boards last year, ranking 270th and 294th, respectively, in the nation.

At 11.4 assists per game last season, South Alabama was 307th in the country.

Last year, the Jaguars were 149th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 162nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Last season, South Alabama was second-best in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (4.9 per game) and 10th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.4%).

Last season, the Jaguars attempted 62.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.8% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.1% of the Jaguars' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

