The UAB Blazers (1-2) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • UAB had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Blazers were the third-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers scored were 10.1 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).
  • UAB went 21-6 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

  • UAB put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged on the road (78.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.6.
  • UAB averaged 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 36.7% in away games.

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bradley L 73-71 Bartow Arena
11/10/2023 Clemson L 77-76 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 Maryland W 66-63 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/16/2023 Alcorn State - Bartow Arena
11/21/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/25/2023 Furman - Bartow Arena

