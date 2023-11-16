How to Watch UAB vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (1-2) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- UAB had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Blazers were the third-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves ranked 220th.
- Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers scored were 10.1 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).
- UAB went 21-6 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged on the road (78.3).
- In 2022-23, the Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.6.
- UAB averaged 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 36.7% in away games.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bradley
|L 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|L 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|W 66-63
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bartow Arena
