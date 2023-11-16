The UAB Blazers (1-2) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

UAB had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Blazers were the third-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves ranked 220th.

Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers scored were 10.1 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).

UAB went 21-6 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged on the road (78.3).

In 2022-23, the Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.6.

UAB averaged 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 36.7% in away games.

