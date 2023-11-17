The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Mercer matchup.

Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Mercer Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama went 21-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Crimson Tide games.

Mercer compiled an 11-18-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 10 of the Bears' games went over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Oddsmakers rate Alabama much lower (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

With odds of +4000, Alabama has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

