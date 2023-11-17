Alabama State vs. Memphis: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) play the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Alabama State matchup.
Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Alabama State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-30.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-30.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
Alabama State vs. Memphis Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Alabama State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Memphis went 17-14-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Tigers games.
