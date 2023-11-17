How to Watch Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (2-1) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was one percentage point higher than the Bonnies allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Auburn went 15-5 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Bonnies ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.1 more points than the Bonnies allowed (67.7).
- When Auburn totaled more than 67.7 points last season, it went 15-6.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Auburn performed better at home last year, scoring 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
