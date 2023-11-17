The Auburn Tigers (2-1) take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-10.5) 145.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-10.5) 145.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends (2022-23)

Auburn put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 18 Tigers games hit the over.

Saint Bonaventure compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record last season.

A total of 14 of the Bonnies' games last year hit the over.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (123rd).

With odds of +6000, Auburn has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

