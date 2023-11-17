How to Watch the Auburn vs. Cal Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the Auburn Tigers (3-0) host the California Golden Bears (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Bears, who have won three in a row.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Auburn vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Bears' 68.1 points per game last year were only 2.2 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers allowed.
- Cal went 11-3 last season when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 66.6 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 69.6 the Golden Bears allowed.
- Auburn went 13-2 last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 35.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents made.
- The Golden Bears shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 12.1 percentage points less than the 52.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 78-49
|Neville Arena
|11/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 60-54
|Neville Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-56
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/26/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
