Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Blount County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Southeastern High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sulligent High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
