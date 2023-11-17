Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Calhoun County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westbrook Christian School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
