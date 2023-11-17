Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Cherokee County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need here.
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Haleyville High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
