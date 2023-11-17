Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Coffee County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millry High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
