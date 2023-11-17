Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Colbert County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.