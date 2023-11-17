The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Crenshaw County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Highland Home High School at BB Comer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.