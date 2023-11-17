Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Dallas County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas County High School at The Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Letohatchee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
