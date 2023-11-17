Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Elmore County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanhope Elmore High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseshoe Bend High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
