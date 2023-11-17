Enterprise High School plays at Mary G. Montgomery High School on Friday, November 17 at 6:40 PM CT, in 7A action.

Enterprise vs. Montgomery Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Headland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Headland, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Eufaula High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Eufaula, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Millry High School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

