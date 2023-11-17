Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Escambia County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Trinity Presbyterian School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.